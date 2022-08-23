Bat in Jefferson County tests positive for rabies

Jeffco Public Health is warning people near Shaffer Elementary School and the Ken Caryl Ranch Community Park that a bat found in the area has tested positive for rabies.

The bat was found at Chatfield Avenue and South Continental Divide Road last Wednesday, August 17th.

https://twitter.com/JeffcoColorado/status/1561732162507776000

If you feel that you came into contact with a bat, you're urged to contact your medical provider as soon as possible.