R Line service resumes Tuesday more than 2 months after train derailment

The R Line will resume service on Tuesday morning, more than two months after an RTD light rail train went off the tracks. The derailment happened at Sable and Exposition in Aurora on Sept. 21.

CBS

According to RTD, "Restoring full service to the affected four-mile stretch of the R Line corridor from Aurora Metro Center to the 13th Avenue Station required a systems redesign of the intersection at Sable Boulevard and Exposition Avenue, removal of a damaged support pole and adjustment of the overhead electrical system that provides power to the light rail vehicles."

RTD continued to explain the intersection's "train-traffic interface" that has been targeted since the derailment:

Pursuant to the agency's corrective action plan, which was submitted to and approved by the CPUC on Nov. 16, the following safety improvements have been completed:

• All work related to the train-traffic interface at the intersection of Sable Boulevard and Exposition Avenue, meaning that light rail trains must stop prior to proceeding through the intersection

• The speed on approach to the curve at Sable Boulevard and Exposition Avenue has been reduced from 35 mph to 25 mph, with the appropriate signage placed on the right-of-way

• The relocation of a radar sign of approximately 100 feet farther north to allow more advance warning and increased visibility

Since the derailment in September, RTD has conducted supplemental training for all light rail operators targeting speed adherence across the entire light rail system.

Test trains have been operating through the R Line four-mile segment since Saturday familiarizing supervisors, trainers and operators with the speed reduction and the stop-and-proceed requirement.

RTD will have additional signage in place no later than Dec. 31 to advise operators of the curve at Sable Boulevard and Exposition Avenue.

For the latest details about service, sign up for RTD Service Alerts. For additional route and schedule information, call RTD's Customer Care division at 303.299.6000. Agents are available 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. on weekdays, and 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Saturdays and holidays.

The shuttle service that had been filling the gap in a suspended stretch of the R Line was discontinued on Oct. 30.

All train service for the R Line has been suspended between Colorado Station and Ridgegate Station, as well as Florida Station, since the derailment. The R Line will resume service at 4 a.m. Tuesday.