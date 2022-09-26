Service suspended in stretch of R Line during repairs after light rail derailment

Service has been suspended in a stretch of the R Line after an RTD light rail train went off the tracks. It happened in Aurora last Wednesday at Sable and Exposition.

Repairs to that stretch of rail could take some time. All train service has been suspended between Colorado Station and Ridgegate Station, as well as Florida Station.

Buses will be shuttling between all of those stops instead.

Some riders say that the bus service is delayed and not making it to stops on time.