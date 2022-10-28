Watch CBS News
R Line shuttle service to end after train derailment

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

R Line shuttle service discontinued after train derailment closes portion of track
R Line shuttle service discontinued after train derailment closes portion of track 02:21

The shuttle service that's been filling the gap in a suspended stretch of the R Line after an RTD light rail train went off the tracks last month will be suspended on Sunday. The derailment happened at Sable and Exposition in Aurora on Sept. 21. 

RTD said they don't have enough staff or ridership to keep that shuttle bus in the rotation for the route. 

One rider said the cancelation is a huge loss. Joanna Lewis' son is a young adult with disabilities and relies on the R Line to get to work. Now the family isn't sure what to do. 

"I will have to go with him to figure out where the station is, where to get on the bus, how that works and where he gets off and how to get from there to the R Line. Kids with intellectual disabilities... they are creatures of habits and need routines so this is a huge disruption," said Lewis.  

RTD acknowledges the change will impact commuters and said they are working to get the R Line up and running once again. All train service for the R Line has been suspended between Colorado Station and Ridgegate Station, as well as Florida Station. 

Jennifer McRae

First published on October 28, 2022 / 2:24 PM

