Quinceañera traditions inspire teen girls in Denver to define unique persona

By
Anna Alejo
Executive Producer of Community Impact
Anna Alejo is CBS News Colorado's Executive Producer of Community Impact. She works with the news team to develop more grassroots relationships and original content at the neighborhood and local business level, ensuring a wide range of perspectives are represented in programming.
Anna Alejo

CBS Colorado

Quinceañera traditions inspire teen girls in Denver to define unique persona
Quinceañera traditions inspire teen girls in Denver to define unique persona

It is a key right of passage for young women in Latin American cultures. The quinceañera -- or fifteenth birthday party.

Many families go all out marking a daughter's growth from childhood to adulthood. CBS Colorado visited a Denver shop helping turn quinceañera dreams into reality.

aleilah-still.png

"I love glitter," says Aleilah Flores as she looks through dresses on a rack at Emily's Boutique on Julian Street.  She's preparing for her quinceañera party.

Family will travel from out of state to be here.  "I've been waiting a while. My family's always talked about it," said Aleilah. "I'm really excited, I'm excited to see my family and to just celebrate."

Aleilah's mom Yessica Flores is excited too for her daughter to have the type of celebration she never had.

"Nothing big like this, so I think it's a tradition that i wanted to have my daughter to have to keep going," Yessica said.

"For families who have daughters, I think that's one of the most important events of their lives. It's a step when the girls become ladies or young ladies and we like to celebrate it big," said Lorena Rodriguez, owner and founder of Emily's Boutique, named after her daughter.

aleilah-2.jpg
CBS

Rodriguez says quinceañera planning begins a year or more in advance, "It's just like they have to reserve the venue. They have to reserve the church. For the dress, when they choose the dress it takes about six months for the dress to be ready."

emily-0730.jpg
ANTHONY CHAVEZ

Rodriguez's daughter, Emily Robles, is now five years past her own quinceañera. She says it helped her figure out who she was. And who her friends were.

"It was like you should come to my quince if you're free this weekend," Robles said. "It was nice to kind of come out of my shell for once and then it kind of led to opening up a little bit more throughout high school."

Aleilah modeled dresses for us, but no one will see her real dress until the day of her party, where there will be a waltz, surprise dance, royal court and much more.

tiara.png
CBS

"They feel like princesses, just like a big celebration. Everybody is looking at them. And they look beautiful," added Rodriguez. 

