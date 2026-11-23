The Federal Highway Administration is offering relief funds to help repair damage caused by devastating flooding in southwest Colorado.

The flooding in late October and early November caused significant damage to roadways across the region, and the Colorado Department of Transportation has been working around the clock to repair the affected highways. The department estimates the damaged roads will cost around $156 million to repair.

CDOT crews assess road damage after flooding in southwest Colorado. Colorado Department of Transportation

On Monday, the FHWA announced it is releasing $9.1 million in quick release funds to help with the cost of repairs. $600,000 of that will go toward eligible county roads.

That funding is in addition to $6.5 million in assistance that the FHWA approved earlier this fall.

"I am thankful for these additional emergency funds from the Federal Highway Administration. Getting this funding now means that construction crews can do more emergency repairs ahead of winter. Southwest Colorado has been impacted by multiple devastating floods, and fixing roads and highways is an important part of getting back on our feet," said Governor Polis.

CDOT crews work to repair and reopen CO Highway 151. Colorado Department of Transportation

CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew says the quick release of funds helped them reopen Wolf Creek Pass and CO 151 before Thanksgiving, eliminating hours-long detours. Lew says it will let crews keep working without delays.

The Colorado Transportation Commission has also approved $20 million in state emergency funds to help with repairs.