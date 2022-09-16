Motel that provided emergency housing during pandemic closes, forcing 150+ people out

On Thursday, dozens of displaced Denver residents were moving and packing up their belongings to move out of their rooms at the Quality Inn on Zuni where many have been staying since the pandemic started. For Don Walker it's been home for the last year.

"It makes me madder than a blind man in a silent movie," Walker told CBS News Colorado. "They're putting people out, not giving them a chance to kind of put a situation together, or whatever. It just came all of a sudden."

Walker is just one of at least 150 residents who's been staying at the facility since it was opened in Spring 2020 to provide emergency shelter to those experiencing homelessness. Many of the residents are elderly, disabled, or are facing serious illnesses. Resident Larry Lampp had long COVID, and said he's grateful for all the resources that have been provided to them. He also had to pack up his room on Thursday.

"All my stuff is moved out, they're keeping me here tonight, so I don't have to sleep on the floor at my new place tonight," Lampp said.

The city of Denver says the hotel is officially closing its doors to these tenants on Sept. 16 because it was temporary housing and federal funding for this type of shelter is ending. A city spokesperson said the official notice was sent on Aug. 17, so residents did get a month's notice about the closure, but despite that many still don't have anywhere to go. While Lampp was able to find housing, many of his friends haven't.

"There are still people who didn't have housing and it's very sad," said Lampp.

Derek Woodbury, a city spokesperson, and John Parvensky, a spokesperson with the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless said they've been able to help most people here find alternative housing once they leave the hotel, but V Reeves, an advocate with Housekeys Action Network Denver, says that number is drastically inflated with only about a third set up with long-term housing. Housekeys Action Network Denver was set up across from the facility on Thursday helping those residents who don't have anywhere to go. The group set up a GoFundMe account to get donations from the community to help place people in temporary housing.

"And this is the same kind of displacement that's happening all over Denver, and it's tragic and irresponsible," Reeves said.

The residents must be entirely moved out by Friday at noon.

Residents like Walker and Lampp are calling for a permanent solution for an issue continuing to impact thousands of Coloradans.

"I know there are several billionaires in the area and it will only take one to write a check and put everyone in a place," Lampp said.