Pursuit suspect shot by deputies after entering Park County residence

A 45-year-old man is in critical condition in a Denver-area hospital after leading Park County deputies on a chase and hiding inside a residence near the Town of Grant on Thursday night.

The man "was shot by Park County (Sheriff's Office) deputies following some type of altercation" inside the home, according to a press release from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. The CBI is coordinating with the 11th Judicial District Attorney's Office on an investigation into the incident.

Park County deputies first tried to stop the 45-year-old's Toyota Land Cruiser on U.S. 285 near the Town of Bailey at about 7:50 p.m., according to CBI's press release. The driver did not pull over and instead began driving away at speeds faster than 100 mph.

"A short pursuit was terminated due to public safety from the erratic and dangerous driving of the suspect," CBI stated.

The Land Cruiser was later found in a ditch along the highway near Grant.

Deputies then learned the driver and his female passenger were inside a residence in the area.

"It's believed the suspect indicated to the residents of the home that their vehicle was stuck and were seeking assistance," CBI stated.

Deputies spoke with the residents of the home, went inside, and quickly arrested the female passenger. But the male driver, according to CBI, remained hidden somewhere in the home.

He was eventually found.

No further information was provided about how deputies learned of the fleeing couple's presence in the home or about the circumstances of the encounter between the driver and deputies that resulted in the shooting.

No deputies were injured in the incident, nor were the homeowners, CBI confirmed.

The Park County Sheriff's Office later distributed its own press release and stated that two deputies were placed on paid administrative leave per policy.