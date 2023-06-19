Pursuit of stolen vehicle in Adams County ends with crash, carjacking in Denver

Adams County Sheriff's deputies tried to stop a stolen vehicle at 50th and I-25 just before noon on Monday but the male driver got away after crashing into two vehicles in Denver and then carjacking another vehicle. The search for the suspect continued on Monday afternoon.

CBS

It all started at 11:50 a.m. when deputies tried to stop a silver Kia Rio at the Circle K at 50th and the west side of I-25. The driver sped away and the pursuit was discontinued at 38th and Brighton when deputies lost sight of the vehicle.

Deputies are in the area of E. 38th & Walnut with @DenverPolice officers searching for a male suspect. Deputies attempted to stop the male in a stolen vehicle in the area of E. 58th & I-25. Deputies pursued the suspect but lost sight at E. 38th & Brighton Blvd. pic.twitter.com/gULxjXoGoc — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) June 19, 2023

Just minutes later, Denver police reported that a suspect vehicle matching the description of the stolen Kia crashed into two cars at 38th and Walnut. The suspect got out of the car and ran away. He was chased by people who witnessed the crash.

CBS

Police said that same suspect carjacked a black Jeep Patriot at 36th and Marion and was last seen driving northbound from 36th and Josephine at a high rate of speed.