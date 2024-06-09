Pueblo woman arrested by Colorado authorities for alleged felony child abuse

Detectives from the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman who is being accused of child abuse that involved two children, with one suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Samantha Kimberly was taken into custody Saturday night by authorities for felony child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury and a second charge of child abuse due to injuries sustained by her two sons who are ages 3 and 14, according to the sheriff's office.

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office

Deputies responded to a report around 5 p.m. on Saturday to a Pueblo West home for a report that a 3-year-old was unconscious and breathing abnormally. Medical personnel was tending the child when deputies arrived and they saw visible injuries to the child's body.

The child was transported to a local hospital and eventually transported to a hospital in Colorado Springs by flight, according to sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office says the 3-year-old is currently at a hospital in Colorado Springs for life-threatening injuries, while the 14-year-old was treated at a local hospital for injuries. He is now placed with the Department of Human Services.

Pueblo County Sheriff's detectives encourage anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call 719-583-6250.