Pueblo police arrest cross-dressing robbery suspect

Pueblo police arrested an armed robber Thursday who dispensed his loot inside an apartment and changed into women's clothing as officers searched for him.

Brandon Hoskins, 37, was eventually jailed on an aggravated robbery charge after investigators unraveled his deception.

Those investigators were initially looking for a white man wearing a black hoodie over a black-and-red flannel shirt who had held up the Dollar General in the 2400 block of South Prairie Avenue at about 8:45 a.m.

They found him - on surveillance video. That suspect was clearly seen running across the street and into the Pueblo Village Apartments.

Officers locked down the area and knocked on the door of one apartment. Six people were found inside, including Hoskins "wearing a wig, camisole, and padded bra," as PPD described in a press release.

Elsewhere in the apartment, officers found a hoodie and flannel shirt matching those worn by the alleged robber. Alongside, a pair of pants. In the pants' pockets was Hoskins's wallet and ID.

One of the other people in the apartment was found holding money, "a large number of bills in denominations matching those taken from the Dollar General store," PPD reported.

Detectives learned from at least one of the people in the apartment that Hoskins rushed into the apartment, admitted to having robbed the Dollar General, and began pulling money out of his pockets.

Hoskins is set to appear in Pueblo court Wednesday.

Police did not say what type of relationship Hoskins had to the people inside the apartment, if any, nor if he was a resident there.