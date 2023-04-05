Watch CBS News
Pueblo PD announce bank robbery suspect in custody

By Kasey Richardson

Pueblo Police Department says a suspect is in custody following a bank robbery that took place at 510 W. 29th Street. 

Officers say on Wednesday, Pueblo police were called out for a bank alarm at Sunflower. Authorities say the male suspect demanded money, while no weapons were visible. 

The suspect was confronted by bank security as he ran away from the scene. Pueblo PD captured the suspect, who has been identified as 30-year-old, Josiah Scott. He was captured and taken into custody following a brief struggle with police. 

Scott is currently being charged with robbery and resisting arrest. He also had four previous warrants prior to his arrest stemming from separate incidents. 

