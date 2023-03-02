Pueblo man sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for armed robbery

The United States Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado announced on Thursday that a Pueblo man was sentenced to 11 years behind bars for robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

The defendant, Perry Sean Lohnes, 36, of Pueblo, went to a fast food restaurant located on East 8th Street in Pueblo on April 11, 2022.

He approached the counter, ordered food and sat down inside to eat. He later came back to the counter and began taking money out of the register.

An employee of the restaurant confronted the defendant and the defendant immediately pulled a handgun from his pocket and pulled back on the slide of the handgun. One round of ammunition was expelled from the handgun and landed in the cash register.

Lohnes then took cash out of the cash register and ran toward a local park.

"We are taking an aggressive approach to prosecuting violent criminals in Pueblo," said United States Attorney Cole Finegan. "This case is one example of excellent work from our law enforcement partners working together to make Pueblo a safer community. This type of violence will not be tolerated."

Judge Daniel D. Domenico sentenced the defendant on Wednesday.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation Denver Division, along with assistance from the Pueblo Police Department and the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

The prosecution was handled by the Violent Crime and Immigration Enforcement Section of the U.S. Attorney's Office.