Pueblo City Council votes to indefinitely table proposed ban on abortion
The Pueblo City Council voted on Monday night to indefinitely table the proposed ban on abortions after six weeks. The council voted 4-3 to table the agenda.
The council member who introduced the motion to table the proposal said it is not a measure for the city but for the state Legislature, according to the Pueblo Chieftain.
The move appears to be the first such attempt on a municipal level in the state since the U.S. Supreme court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year. Also this year, Colorado lawmakers codified the right to abortion into state law.
