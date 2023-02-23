Public comment heard on wolf reintroduction plan in Colorado

Colorado Parks and Wildlife heard debate about the wolf reintroduction plan on Wednesday. CPW presented its final notes and compromises about the plan.

It involves transferring 50 wolves to Colorado and includes protections for ranchers who lose livestock.

The public was also welcome to comment on the plan and top concerns include protections for ranchers and animals.

"We Coloradans deserve a wolf management plan that robustly addresses prevention and mitigation rather than leaving livestock producers to figure this out on their own," said one person during the public comment section.

CPW will provide an update on the reintroduction plan once it is finalized.