Public invited to comment on Breckenridge ski lift replacement proposal

The public is invited to comment on a ski lift replacement proposal at Breckenridge Ski Resort. The 50-year-old, 2-person 5-Chair lift is at the center of the proposal.

The proposed lift, a modern, high-speed detachable quad lift, would replace the 5-Chair. Most of the proposed lift would be located on private land with the upper three to four towers and top terminal planned to be on National Forest System land within Breckenridge Ski Resort's permit area. The Forest Service's decision only covers the portion of the lift proposed for National Forest System land.

Forest Service

Breckenridge Ski Resort is proposing the lift replacement to enhance the recreation experience for beginner and low-intermediate skiers, to better accommodate direct skier access to Peak 8 and terrain parks on the Park Lane and Freeway trails and to reduce congestion in the Peak 8 base area.

The proposed chairlift replacement would happen in conjunction with other improvements planned over the next several years that includes a reconfiguration of the Peak 8 learning area.

"Before we complete our environmental review of the proposal, we want to hear any comments or concerns from the public," said Dillon District Ranger Adam Bianchi in a statement.

Comments will be most helpful if received by Feb. 2, 2023. More information, including how to comment, is available at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=63317.