Protesters in Aurora rally against ICE amid growing tensions across the U.S.

Demonstrators in Aurora marched from Parklane Park to the ICE detention facility Monday, demanding an end to detentions and deportations. The emergency protest comes in the wake of clashes between law enforcement and protestors in Los Angeles.

The June 9 march and vigil at the Aurora Detention Facility comes amid heightened fear and frustration over federal immigration policies. CBS

The rally was peaceful but passionate. Protestors say they want to show solidarity with what's happening in LA.

"Colorado is not going to accept this. We stand with California. We stand with the citizens who are saying that they're not going to be pushed aside or silenced," said V Reeves with House Keys Action Network. "This is the kind of critical turning point in history that people look back on and ask, 'Why didn't you do something?'"

The march and vigil at the Aurora Detention Facility comes amid heightened fear and frustration over federal immigration policies. Organizers highlighted examples of what they call overreach by ICE and police.

"What we're seeing is the National Guard descending upon our community in Los Angeles," said Brandon Gerhke Quintanilla, a Denver-based organizer. "It's time for our community to stand up for our rights."

Organizers say their protests are slow work, but they are building awareness and helping real people.

"Something that has been really beneficial about these weekly protests is how it's been helping other people at this facility," he said.

They celebrated small victories, like the recent release of a woman who had been held in the Aurora ICE facility for eight months before winning her asylum case.

They continue to fight for other community members being detained, like immigration activist Jeanette Vizguerra.

"We need to find more people in the community to rise up and not accept that kind of attack on not only our most vulnerable, but our most powerful and impactful community members," said Reeves. "We hope to change minds, but at this point, we need to focus on taking care of each other, not relying on flippant politicians who keep sacrificing our rights."

The Department of Homeland Security says law enforcement officers in California were just doing their jobs. DHS added that violence and intimidation against federal officers will be prosecuted.

Another protest is scheduled at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver on Tuesday.