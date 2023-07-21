Watch CBS News
Protest held over dog that bit child in the face

By Kasey Richardson

Denver Animal Protection now says it has not made a final decision on whether to euthanize a dog that reportedly bit a child in the face.

The dog, Watson, is now at the Denver Animal Shelter and Sunday is the end of his dog bite quarantine. 

Protesters including people from other shelters gathered Friday in an effort to get Watson released to another shelter. 

"It's our understanding they did not intend for Denver Animal Shelter to euthanize the animal. The agreement is they could look for a rescue to get Watson transferred too," a protestor said. 

The ultimate goal is to find Watson a home with no kids.

