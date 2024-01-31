Proposed bill could make it easier for minors to receive driver license in Colorado

Proposed bill could make it easier for minors to receive driver license in Colorado

Colorado lawmakers at the state Capitol are considering changes to driver education requirements. Lawmakers are proposing a bill to make it easier for minors to receive their driver licenses.

Right now, the bill states any teenager between 16 to 18 years old can be issued a driver or temporary driver license if they have held their permit for a year and completed 50 hours of supervised driving. This includes 10 hours at night.

Cavan Images/Getty

The bill would change the current requirements to issue driver's licenses for all ages under 18. This would include completing a 30-hour driver education course. This would take out the requirement to hold the permit for a whole year and instead, receive six hours of driving behind the wheel training with a driving instructor.

State Representative of Aurora Mandy Lindsay says this is an easier way for teens to get their license.

"It is so complicated, and a lot of people are forgoing getting a license and they just drive," Lindsay said. "We need to make it as easy as possible and as affordable as possible."

This bill also adds a requirement that anyone between 18 to 21 years old must complete a four-hour Prequalification Driver Awareness Program to be issued a driver or temporary driver license. The meeting is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The full bill can be found here.