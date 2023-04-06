Here's where homeowners pay the most — and least — in property taxes
Homeowners in the South are paying some of the lowest property taxes in the nation, according to data from LendingTree.
The personal finance website analyzed the median property taxes residents pay in the 50 largest metropolitan areas between 2019 and 2021. The research found that residents in Birmingham, Alabama; New Orleans; and Memphis, Tennessee, pay less than $2,000 in annual property taxes on average, whether the home has a mortgage or not. By contrast, homeowners in cities with the priciest real estate, such as New York; San Jose, California; and San Francisco pay upwards of $7,000 a year.
Overall, property taxes rose 3.6% on single family homes in 2022, with the average tax on a single family home rising $3,901, according to real estate data provider ATTOM.
Here's how property taxes in your area compare to homeowners across the nation, according to LendingTree.
Birmingham, Alabama
Residents of the Magic City paid the lowest annual property taxes of all 50 metropolitan areas.
- Homes with a mortgage: $1,152
- Homes without a mortgage: $774
- All homes: $995
New Orleans
- Homes with a mortgage: $1,733
- Homes without a mortgage: $1,174
- All homes: $1,506
Memphis, Tennessee
- Homes with a mortgage: $1,810
- Homes without a mortgage: $1,372
- All homes: $1,672
Louisville, Kentucky
- Homes with a mortgage: $1,847
- Homes without a mortgage: $1,575
- All homes: $1,765
Phoenix
- Homes with a mortgage: $1,803
- Homes without a mortgage: $1,681
- All homes: $1,769
Indianapolis
- Homes with a mortgage: $1,874
- Homes without a mortgage: $1,612
- All homes: $1,804
Las Vegas
- Homes with a mortgage: $1,839
- Homes without a mortgage: $1,823
- All homes: $1,835
Nashville, Tennessee
- Homes with a mortgage: $1,869
- Homes without a mortgage: $1,892
- All homes: $1,877
Oklahoma City
- Homes with a mortgage: $2,099
- Homes without a mortgage: $1,569
- All homes: $1,884
Charlotte, North Carolina
- Homes with a mortgage: $2,146
- Homes without a mortgage: $1,646
- All homes: $1,986
Jacksonville, Florida
- Homes with a mortgage: $2,302
- Homes without a mortgage: $1,906
- All homes: $2,174
Tampa, Florida
- Homes with a mortgage: $2,546
- Homes without a mortgage: $1,607
- All homes: $2,178
Richmond, Virginia
- Homes with a mortgage: $2,200
- Homes without a mortgage: $2,196
- All homes: $2,199
Orlando, Florida
- Homes with a mortgage: $2,548
- Homes without a mortgage: $1,994
- All homes: $2,387
Virginia Beach, Virginia
- Homes with a mortgage: $2,418
- Homes without a mortgage: $2,446
- All homes: $2,426
Salt Lake City
- Homes with a mortgage: $2,447
- Homes without a mortgage: $2,611
- All homes: $2,492
Atlanta
- Homes with a mortgage: $2,768
- Homes without a mortgage: $1,801
- All homes: $2,528
Raleigh, North Carolina
- Homes with a mortgage: $2,679
- Homes without a mortgage: $2,298
- All homes: $2,586
St. Louis
- Homes with a mortgage: $2,759
- Homes without a mortgage: $2,485
- All homes: $2,668
Pittsburgh
- Homes with a mortgage: $2,936
- Homes without a mortgage: $2,301
- All homes: $2,671
Denver
- Homes with a mortgage: $2,707
- Homes without a mortgage: $2,615
- All homes: $2,682
Cincinnati
- Homes with a mortgage: $2,842
- Homes without a mortgage: $2,419
- All homes: $2,696
Kansas City, Missouri
- Homes with a mortgage: $2,856
- Homes without a mortgage: $2,471
- All homes: $2,729
Detroit
- Homes with a mortgage: $3,389
- Homes without a mortgage: $2,657
- All homes: $3,086
Cleveland
- Homes with a mortgage: $3,371
- Homes without a mortgage: $3,067
- All homes: $3,264
Miami
- Homes with a mortgage: $3,620
- Homes without a mortgage: $2,770
- All homes: $3,276
Minneapolis
- Homes with a mortgage: $3,526
- Homes without a mortgage: $3,466
- All homes: $3,507
Riverside, California
- Homes with a mortgage: $3,821
- Homes without a mortgage: $2,601
- All homes: $3,525
Baltimore
- Homes with a mortgage: $3,636
- Homes without a mortgage: $3,391
- All homes: $3,567
Columbus, Ohio
- Homes with a mortgage: $3,737
- Homes without a mortgage: $3,139
- All homes: $3,568
Sacramento, California
- Homes with a mortgage: $4,264
- Homes without a mortgage: $3,144
- All homes: $3,924
San Antonio
- Homes with a mortgage: $4,630
- Homes without a mortgage: $2,829
- All homes: $3,941
Milwaukee
- Homes with a mortgage: $4,083
- Homes without a mortgage: $3,958
- All homes: $4,033
Buffalo, New York
- Homes with a mortgage: $4,486
- Homes without a mortgage: $3,611
- All homes: $4,145
Portland, Oregon
- Homes with a mortgage: $4,228
- Homes without a mortgage: $4,327
- All homes: $4,258
Houston
- Homes with a mortgage: $5,120
- Homes without a mortgage: $3,312
- All homes: $4,381
Providence, Rhode Island
- Homes with a mortgage: $4,542
- Homes without a mortgage: $4,365
- All homes: $4,488
Washington, D.C.
- Homes with a mortgage: $4,610
- Homes without a mortgage: $4,537
- All homes: $4,592
Philadelphia
- Homes with a mortgage: $4,859
- Homes without a mortgage: $4,160
- All homes: $4,635
Dallas
- Homes with a mortgage: $5,754
- Homes without a mortgage: $3,740
- All homes: $5,106
San Diego
- Homes with a mortgage: $5,726
- Homes without a mortgage: $3,713
- All homes: $5,197
Los Angeles
- Homes with a mortgage: $5,848
- Homes without a mortgage: $3,812
- All homes: $5,214
Seattle
- Homes with a mortgage: $5,380
- Homes without a mortgage: $5,521
- All homes: $5,417
Chicago
- Homes with a mortgage: $6,039
- Homes without a mortgage: $5,240
- All homes: $5,776
Hartford, Connecticut
- Homes with a mortgage: $5,921
- Homes without a mortgage: $5,691
- All homes: $5,843
Boston
- Homes with a mortgage: $6,222
- Homes without a mortgage: $6,294
- All homes: $6,244
Austin, Texas
- Homes with a mortgage: $6,747
- Homes without a mortgage: $5,504
- All homes: $6,397
San Francisco
- Homes with a mortgage: $8,422
- Homes without a mortgage: $5,278
- All homes: $7,335
San Jose, California
- Homes with a mortgage: $10,000
- Homes without a mortgage: $5,816
- All homes: $8,858
New York
- Homes with a mortgage: $9,342
- Homes without a mortgage: $8,669
- All homes: $9,091
