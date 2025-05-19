Children's Hospital Colorado hosts prom for teens facing serious illnesses: "a normal experience they deserve"

Teens living with life-threatening or life-limiting illnesses were treated to a magical evening Friday at Coors Field as Children's Hospital Colorado hosted its annual prom event. It was complete with glam, gowns, glow sticks, and unforgettable memories.

CBS

For many of these teens, traditional high school milestones can feel out of reach due to medical conditions. But on this night, the only thing they had to worry about was dancing the night away.

"This prom is an event to normalize children's experience for teens," said Courtney Miller, a child life specialist at Children's Hospital Colorado. "We know that some of these kids don't get to go to their school proms because they might have medical needs, so we get to host this event for them. It's a night for them to build connection and just have a normal experience they deserve."

The event welcomed patients aged 13 to 19 who have been seen at Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora within the past year, along with one guest of their choosing. More than 120 teens were expected to attend.

The theme this year: Glow, encouraging kids to shine as brightly as they deserve.

Jenna White, mother of 14-year-old Preston, said the night meant more than just a dance.

"Preston was in an accident in 2016 that left him totally disabled. He's still fighting to be here and jump through every hurdle that comes his way," she said. "As a mom, I worried he wouldn't get to do the things we see our kids grow up to do, like go to prom."

Preston communicates by blinking, and Jenna said she knew he was having fun "because he'll be smiling. He keeps blinking that he wants to go. He's excited and happy." He arrived in a sharp jacket that stole the spotlight.

CBS

"It's not just for the kids -- parents connect, too. Some of these caregivers meet others who truly understand what they're going through," said Miller.

Hair and makeup were provided by Aveda stylists, who volunteered their time to help the teens feel beautiful.

Eighteen-year-old Tatum Spiegelberg knows just how special this event is. Homeschooled due to her complex health conditions, this was her third and final hospital prom.

"I've been sick since I was eight," she explained. "The main thing is, I had a bone marrow transplant for something called Trisomy 8 - it's really rare. I also had blood cancer before the transplant."

Tatum described how her illnesses impact her daily life, like being able to go to school.

CBS

"It's really amazing because I see all the posts of other kids going to their proms or graduation parties. I've always wanted that life, and I don't get the normal life. So when I first got invited to hospital prom, I cried," she said.

Dressed in a gown passed down from her sister, Tatum looked radiant. "It fit me perfectly," she said with a smile. "Honestly, I think this is better than a normal prom. 100%."

For teens like Tatum and Preston, this night was a celebration not just of youth, but of resilience and joy.