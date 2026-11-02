Project Sanctuary expands services to military, first responders with Colorado Gives Day

With early giving officially underway for Colorado Gives Day, organizations such as Project Sanctuary are sharing how donors contribute to life-changing efforts to heal military families, among other worthy causes.

President and CEO of the Colorado Gives Foundation Kelly Dunkin said, "We think of Colorado Gives Day as our state holiday. It's a time when Coloradans come together to show support for their favorite nonprofits by making donations via ColoradoGives.org."

Project Sanctuary offers therapeutic services to heal military families, and thanks to successful fundraising during last year's Gives Day, has been able to expand its services to work with first responders.

Project Sanctuary

"When I visited a firehouse recently and gave the news, they were literally in tears. Trauma is trauma, and yes, we know that our military families go through quite a bit. But as we're hearing even in Pagosa right now, who's the ones, the first in the line? It's our first responders," said Christopher Pierce, Chief Development Officer for Project Sanctuary. "They're our neighbors; they're the ones who are serving our community."

Dunkin added, "There's something for everyone, and you can go to the site if you know who you want to donate to. Just put in that name. If you don't, you can search by keyword. Then you can drill down to your zip code level if you want to get really local."

Project Sanctuary is accepting donations on the Colorado Gives Day website.

CBS

Last year Coloradans gave generously, raising a record $56.5 million dollars for nonprofits through Colorado Gives Day. More information on Colorado Gives Day is available here.