Police release profile picture of ride-share driver, sex assault suspect John Pastor-Mendoza

By Jennifer McRae

Denver police have released an earlier picture of a ride-share driver suspected in a series of sexual assaults that investigators hope will help potential victims or witnesses in identifying the suspect. Detectives believe there may be more victims linked to suspect ride-share driver John Pastor-Mendoza

John Pastor-Mendoza Denver Police

Police hope the picture, which is from the suspect's ride-share profile, will help additional victims or witnesses come forward to assist detectives in their investigation. 

The Denver District Attorney's Office has filed 41 felony counts against Pastor-Medoza, 41, alleging that he kidnapped, sexually assaulted or attempted to sexually assault 10 women between Sept. 16, 2018 and July 9 of this year. 

Investigators said that Pastor-Mendoza responded as the driver when the women used a ride-sharing app to request a ride. Prosecutors claim that he would either sexually assault his female victims in his vehicle or take them to his home and assault them there. 

On July 21, Denver police received a CODIS (Combined DNA Index System) match from evidence collected from three victims linking Pastor-Mendoza to the alleged sexual assaults. 

joh-pastor-mendoza-arrest-photo-denver-district-attorney-copy.jpg
The incidents are alleged to have occurred on:

September 16, 2018 – The Matchbox, 2625 Larimer Street

December 29 – 30, 2018 – Beta Nightclub, 1909 Blake Street

March 9, 2019 – LoDo area

March 17, 2019 – LoDo's Bar and Grill, 1946 Market Street

July 27, 2019 – Neon Baby, 1942 Market Street

August 15, 2021 – The Irish Rover Pub, 54 South Broadway

September 23, 2021- Speer Boulevard & 13th Street

March 4, 2022 – Tracks Denver, 3500 Walnut Street

May 13 – 14, 2022 – Tracks Denver, 3500 Walnut Street

July 8 – 9, 2022 – Tracks Denver, 3500 Walnut Street

Denver police ask that anyone with information or who thinks they may have also been assaulted by Pastor-Mendoza to please call 720-913-2000.

Pastor-Mendoza has been charged with 10 counts of kidnapping his victim to commit a sexual offense, eight counts of sexual assault, four counts of sexual assault, six counts of attempted sexual assault, 12 counts of attempted sexual assault and one count of robbery. Pastor-Mendoza is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 4.  

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on October 28, 2022 / 3:12 PM

