President Biden will visit Colorado next week to officially designate Camp Hale the first National Historic Landscape

President Joe Biden will visit Colorado next Wednesday to officially make Camp Hale a National Historic Landscape, a source familiar with plans confirms to CBS News Colorado.

Tenmile Range will also be included in the designation.

Senator Michael Bennet has pushed hard for the area to be protected as a federally-protected historic area, but it's unclear yet if he will join the president. It will become the first National Historic Landscape. President Biden has pledged to expand federally-protected lands.

It's still unclear exactly where the ceremony would take place. Camp Hale sits at over 9,200' deep in the mountains of Eagle County. A ceremony at the site would require Air Force One to land at Eagle County airport, and for the president to be taken to the site on Marine One. Another option is to hold a ceremony in the Denver Metro area.