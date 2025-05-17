Prescribed burn underway southwest of Boulder to mitigate wildfire risks

Crews have finished day one of the Forsythe II Prescribed Burn, which is located seven miles southwest of Boulder and five miles east of Nederland.

On Saturday, crews treated 125 acres of the project area, which includes lands, roads, and trails in the Boulder Ranger District, Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests and Pawnee National Grassland.

U.S. Forest Service

The U.S. Forest Service said the area will remain closed to the public while operations are ongoing. They advised residents and visitors to watch for warning signs along roads and trails near the prescribed fire areas.

CBS

While work is ongoing, smoke may continue to be visible on the Front Range. The forest service said smoke will most likely be visible in these areas:

Lakeshore Subdivision

Crescent Village

Crescent Meadows

Gross Reservoir

Walker Mountain Ranch Park

Miramonte

Wondervu

Eldorado State Park

additional areas in Boulder County

Fire managers said they're working to minimize the impacts of the smoke and monitoring air quality during the prescribed burn. Officials estimate the project will be completed by May 21.