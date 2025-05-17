Watch CBS News
Prescribed burn underway southwest of Boulder to mitigate wildfire risks

By Christa Swanson

Crews have finished day one of the Forsythe II Prescribed Burn, which is located seven miles southwest of Boulder and five miles east of Nederland.

On Saturday, crews treated 125 acres of the project area, which includes lands, roads, and trails in the Boulder Ranger District, Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests and Pawnee National Grassland.

The U.S. Forest Service said the area will remain closed to the public while operations are ongoing. They advised residents and visitors to watch for warning signs along roads and trails near the prescribed fire areas.

While work is ongoing, smoke may continue to be visible on the Front Range. The forest service said smoke will most likely be visible in these areas:

  • Lakeshore Subdivision
  • Crescent Village
  • Crescent Meadows
  • Gross Reservoir
  • Walker Mountain Ranch Park
  • Miramonte
  • Wondervu
  • Eldorado State Park
  • additional areas in Boulder County

Fire managers said they're working to minimize the impacts of the smoke and monitoring air quality during the prescribed burn. Officials estimate the project will be completed by May 21.

