Powerful winter storm headed towards Colorado

A powerful snowstorm is heading for Colorado! This will be very much like the big storm seen earlier this month so expect wet heavy snow.

Another storm more reminiscent of a spring storm instead of our typical January storms with lighter, fluffy snow.

This will be the tough stuff to shovel. And we could see possible travel delays out of Denver International Airport on Wednesday.

Heavy snow will ramp up overnight in our southwestern to central mountains. The eastern San Juans could see one to two feet of snow by Wednesday evening from this system.

Most of the day will be dry for the Front Rang as snow looks to arrive after sunset.

There is a chance it could arrive earlier, which could make a mess of the evening commute on Tuesday.

Heavy snow will continue through Wednesday morning, but won't see all of it overnight into Wednesday. It will still snow through Wednesday evening.

Denver is under a Winter Storm Warning for six to 11 inches of snow from Tuesday night to Wednesday night. Most of our mountains should see five to 12 inches of snow.

Colorado is still chilly but dry on Thursday, another quick round of light snow is possible on Friday and again Sunday.

Don't expect it to warm up much after this storm. So, it will once again take a lot of time for melting to happen.