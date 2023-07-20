One winning ticket sold for $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot - in Los Angeles

Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots climb $1 billion up for grabs as Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots climb 05:04

There was one winning ticket sold for Wednesday night's estimated $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot, lottery officials said.

It was purchased at the Las Palmitas Mini Market in downtown Los Angeles, CBS News Los Angeles reports.

The winning numbers were 7, 10, 11, 13 and 24, with a Powerball of 24.

The ticket holder or holders will get to pick either a lump sum payment of $558.1 million or an annuity for the $1.08 billion. Both figures are before taxes.

Late ticket sales propelled the jackpot past its earlier estimate of $1 billion.

The drawing had more than 4.8 million winning tickets overall and lower-tier cash prizes worth $85.1 million.

It was the second time in eight months that a $1 billion Powerball ticket was sold in Los Angeles County, CBS News Los Angeles points out. In November, a lucky man at Joe's Service Center in Altadena correctly guessed the numbers accompanying the world-record Powerball jackpot of $2.04 billion.

The jackpot had been swelling since April 19, when a ticket bought in Ohio won a $252.6 million jackpot. Before Wednesday night's drawing, no one had matched the five white balls and red Powerball in the past 38 chances to win.

The $1.08 billion grand prize is the third largest in the game's history since it started in 1992. Last year, a single ticket sold in California won the $2.04 billion world record jackpot, and the game's second-largest grand prize of $1.586 billion was split among winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Earlier this year, a ticket sold in Washington state won a $754.6 million jackpot, the game's sixth largest.

Wednesday night's pot of gold was the sixth largest in U.S lottery history.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

In Mega Millions, an estimated $720 million jackpot is up for grabs Friday night after no one matched all six numbers in Tuesday night's drawing. Those winning numbers were 19, 22, 31, 37, 54 with a Mega Ball of 18.

If someone wins Friday night, the cash option would be an estimated $369.6 million. The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

The two jumbo-sized jackpots spurred some people to pool their money and buy tickets by the dozen in the hopes of winning big.

In Southern California, a woman bought 50 lottery tickets on Tuesday at a 7-Eleven for her and her co-workers, CBS News Los Angeles reported.

"I already told them today: If I win tonight, I'm not even coming in, for sure, they know," the woman told the station. "My boss is in on this with me."

Powerball tickets cost $2 each and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

-- Brian Dakss contributed to this report