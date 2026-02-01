Power outages reported by residents across Aurora, Xcel Energy says multiple substations involved

On Sunday afternoon, residents across Aurora began reporting widespread outages across the area. The Xcel Outage Map does not yet show the outages, but Xcel Energy has confirmed it is aware of the issue.

A representative shared the following statement with CBS Colorado:

"I can confirm a large outage in the southeast side of the metro. It started at one of our substations, and crews are on the scene working on repairs and finding the cause of the outage. We appreciate our customers' patience as our crews work as quickly as possible to safely restore power."

They later confirmed that several substations are involved, which is why the outage is so widespread.

Denver International Airport said it was affected by Sunday's power outage and is working to restore power to the trains.

"We are working to get other systems back online. Passengers should follow directions of airport employees," the airport said.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported receiving numerous calls about outages and assured residents that they are aware of the issue. They urged residents to call 911 only in an emergency and to call the non-emergency line at (303) 660-7500 for non-emergency situations.

Xcel has not yet confirmed the number or extent of the outages.

CORE Electric says 141,222 of its customers are currently without power across Adams, Arapahoe, Douglas and Elbert counties.

ADAMS Served: 4,866 Affected: 1 (0.02%)

ARAPAHOE Served: 26,866 Affected: 23,416 (87.15%)

DOUGLAS Served: 99,138 Affected: 20,242 (20.41%)

ELBERT Served: 10,332 Affected: 691 (6.68%)

This is a developing story; more information will be provided as it becomes available.