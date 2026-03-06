Power outages reported in multiple Denver neighborhoods

Xcel Energy crews are working to restore power to over 2,000 customers after an outage affected multiple areas of Denver on Friday afternoon.

According to Xcel's outage map, the majority of customers affected are in the Capitol Hill, Goldsmith, Harvey Park South and East Colfax Neighborhoods. See the number of customers affected and estimated restoration times below:

Denver's Capitol Hill Neighborhood: 988 customers, estimated restoration time 9:30 p.m.

Denver's Goldsmith Neighborhood: 1,440 customers, estimated restoration time 5 p.m.

Denver's East Colfax Neighborhood: 530 customers, estimated restoration time 5:30 p.m.

Denver's Harvey Park South Neighborhood: 120 customers, estimated restoration time 7 p.m.

The power company has not yet released the cause of the outages.

Snow has been falling across the metro area since this morning, and the current temperature at Denver International Airport is only 32 degrees.

The American Red Cross advises that, during a power outage, gas generators be operated outdoors at least 20 feet away from windows and doors to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. They also suggest unplugging appliances and electronics to avoid damage from power surges, and continuing to monitor cell phones and emergency radios for local information and alerts.