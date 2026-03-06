Despite power outages in Denver metro area, many Coloradans enjoy the snow day

While many Coloradans enjoyed fun in the snow and soaked in the much-needed moisture, others were dealing with power outages.

Traffic lights, electric heat and apartment call boxes are just a few of the things we rely on that don't work when the power is out.

Over 2,000 Xcel Energy customers in Colorado dealt with those outage-related inconveniences on Friday. Luckily, by 9 p.m., the majority of those had been restored.

Many families were without power for more than seven hours. Capitol Hill resident Caitlin Eggers was one of them. She says her power went out around 10:30 a.m.

"I got a text message and told me that my power was out. I was at the gym," said Eggers, "and then I got home, couldn't get into my apartment because we're automated."

She eventually made it inside, but the problems didn't stop there. Eggers works from home, and her heat is electric.

"It's freezing," said Eggers.

Five hours later, the power was still out.

"I have to leave if it doesn't come back on, obviously. I mean, food will be fine, but it's just annoying. I don't think anyone was prepared for this," said Eggers.

While some people try to stay warm inside, others are diving right into the snow.

"We get our sled things, and we go down the hill. And it's really fun," said seven-year-old Lone Tree resident Charity King.

Lovers of the snow have King to thank for the storm. The birthday girl had one wish for her special day and woke to find it had come true.

"I wanted snow, and they gave me snow," said Charity King. "I was so happy I wanted to go sledding."

It's a sight that Charity and her sister, Diamond, have been waiting for all winter. They haven't been able to go sledding since last year.

"Kind of sad," said Diamond King.

"I like the snow," added Charity King.

But now they're making up for lost time.

"Before we came, we got a snow fight, and we were building our bases," said Charity King.

"It's pretty cool. I like it, but sometimes it gets really cold," said Diamond King.

Across the metro area, many Coloradans agree a little cold is a small price to pay for some much-needed moisture.

"I'm very excited about the snow. Thank goodness it's snowing. We need the water," said Eggers while walking her dog Bruin. "We're gonna play in the snow. Yeah, it'll be great. Hopefully, the power comes back."

According to Xcel's outage map, Eggers' power came back on at around 8 p.m. Friday night.

CBS Colorado reached out to Xcel Energy and had not yet heard back as of 9 p.m. Friday.