Watch CBS News
Local News

Power outage, ground stop impacts flights at Denver International Airport during spring break travel

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

A power outage impacted train service to the gates and flights at Denver International Airport on Wednesday morning. According to airport officials, the airport experienced a power incident around 9:20 a.m., which then led to a ground stop.  

Denver International Airport officials said power was restored at 11:04 a.m., nearly two hours after the initial outage. They said that operations would return to normal and asked for patience. 

inside-dia-wednesday.jpg
An image inside Denver International Airport during the power outage on Wednesday.  Provided to CBS

According to witness accounts from inside the airport, passengers were not allowed to board waiting planes, and power outages were impacting bathroom services. 

Images from inside the airport showed crowds of people in limbo, waiting to either get to their gate at a train that wasn't working or waiting to board their plane. 

A ground stop also prevented any flights from landing, which was listed as an "equipment failure" on the FAA's website. The ground stop was scheduled to end at 11:30 a.m.

denver-international-airport.jpg
Denver International Airport CBS

Airport officials said technicians worked as quickly as possible to restore power. 

At the airport, passengers must board a train to get to their gate in concourses A, B or C. Passengers departing from gates in the A Concourse may walk to their gate from the Jeppesen Terminal, bypassing the train service. 

The power outage comes during a period when there are more travelers at the airport for spring break. There are also some issues with long lines at security checkpoints across the U.S. due to TSA workers not being paid during a partial government shutdown. 

tsa-spring-break-travel-10pkg-transfer-frame-3027.jpg
CBS

According to airport officials, between last weekend and the upcoming weekend, there could be more than 80,000 people a day passing through Denver airport security, an increase attributed to spring break travel.

4e23253b8257de18ce390721f0d2e94b.jpg
An image from inside Denver International Airport during a power outage on Wednesday. Provided to CBS

The airport urges travelers to arrive at least two hours before their flight departs at all times, regardless of the time of year. Travelers can check current wait times at FlyDenver.com.  

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue