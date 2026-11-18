The Denver Regional Council of Governments is leading an initiative called Power Ahead Colorado to make Colorado homes and buildings more energy efficient and sustainable. They've invested $1 million into the five largest public workforce centers in the Denver region with the goal of adding green workforce resources to the centers.

Colorado leaders gathered Wednesday to celebrate the launch of the fifth and final green workforce hub, which is located in Golden. They also have locations in Adams, Boulder and Denver counties as well as a hybrid Arapahoe and Douglas County location.

"We've committed to the EPA that we are going to add 3,800 new workers into the trades associated with buildings and make them more efficient and clean," said Clay McCombe, the program manager of workforce and industry. He says these new hubs will help Power Ahead Colorado reach that goal.

"Walk into one of these green workforce hubs, make an appointment online, meet with a green career navigator, and say, 'Hey, what jobs in building decarbonization are growing, are available. How can I get trained and certified to enter these careers,' and they'll help you out."

The hub will be able to guide folks interested in a new career on steps they can take to get their foot in the door by providing them with resources and even connecting them with employers.

"It's hard to find qualified talent. And so, not only is this a great resource for job seekers, but we're really hoping for the trades, this can be a great recruiting tool."

What many would consider blue collar trades jobs, Power Ahead is working to rebrand as green collar jobs.

"That's not only HVAC, but electrical, plumbing, building efficiency, sheet metal workers. These careers are all associated with making buildings healthier, more efficient, and more energy conscious," McCombe said.

The state has established targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050. The work of Power Ahead Colorado is important to help achieve that.