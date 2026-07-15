Northern Colorado's Poudre River supplemented with water from other rivers to keep flow

The Poudre RiverFest returns Saturday, Aug. 8, at New Belgium Brewing in Fort Collins, bringing the community together to celebrate and support one of Northern Colorado's most important natural resources. The free event raises awareness about the Poudre River watershed and the role it plays in the region's economy, recreation and quality of life. CBS Colorado is a proud sponsor of this annual event.

While the Cache la Poudre River may appear to be flowing normally in many areas, water managers say much of that water is carefully managed and supplemented to keep the river flowing through a dry year.

CBS

"We're standing at the banks of the Cache la Poudre River, just northwest of Fort Collins. This river is one of the most hardworking rivers in the state," said Jeff Stahla, spokesperson for Northern Water.

Stahla said the river's importance extends well beyond recreation.

"Irrigators and cities depend on its water really every day out of the year," Stahla said.

Despite those demands, drought conditions have kept the river running lower than usual.

"We're not seeing the rise in the Poudre River that we would normally see from May into June," Stahla said.

As the river moves downstream toward Fort Collins, those who own rights to the water slowly claim it.

"By the time you get to downtown Fort Collins, there's a lot less. Where did that water go? Well, usually it's because of diversions both to city water treatment plants and to the farmers who are growing their crops out in northeastern Colorado," Stahla said.

Northern Water also supplements the river with stored water from other sources, including the Colorado and Big Thompson rivers. Some of the water also comes from the Laramie and North Platte river basins.

Even with lower flows, the river remains a popular destination for recreation during the summer.

"We're just tubing in the Poudre River, having fun. I mean, it's hot outside, so we just want to cool off," said Sophia Murray, who was floating the river.

Paige Huff said the river is one of her favorite places to spend a summer day.

"I like it a lot. I mean, it's a nice place to hang out," Huff said.

"I think it's super pretty, too. It just brings more life to the areas," Murray said.

Stahla said protecting the river and its watershed is essential because of the role it plays across Northern Colorado.

"The flow in the Poudre River is one of the reasons that allows us to live here on the Northern Front Range," Stahla said.

CBS Colorado is a sponsor of the Poudre RiverFest, and CBS Colorado reporter Dillon Thomas will help emcee some of the festivities that afternoon. Learn more at poudreriverfest.org.