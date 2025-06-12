Watch CBS News
Post office in Colorado shows off upgrades to sorting system, delivery vehicles

Jennifer McRae
Post office in Golden gets major upgrades including new package sorting machines
The U.S. Post Office in Golden recently got some upgrades to its sorting system and delivery vehicles. This location in Colorado delivers mail and packages to more than 105,000 addresses. 

postal-sorting-01-concatenated-103105-frame-51534.jpg
Inside the Golden Post Office sorting facility.  CBS

The upgrades are part of a $40 billion nationwide investment strategy to revitalize the US Postal Service and bolster its mail and package network to ensure long-term improvements to service performance. 

"This is more than an investment in infrastructure and our employees. It is a pledge to continue serving residents of the Colorado area and across the nation for years to come," said one USPS representative.

usps-golden-sorting-12pvo-transfer-frame-884.jpg
The U.S. Post Office in Golden got some upgrades to its sorting system and delivery vehicles. CBS

The USPS said the revitalization goes beyond physical changes to its facilities but also aims to empower employees, which should help them perform their duties more effectively.  

