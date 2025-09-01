Possible road rage led to shooting of Colorado construction worker, deputies say

Adams County Sheriff's deputies investigated a shooting on Monday morning that stemmed from a possible road rage incident in Colorado. Deputies rushed to the shots fired call at 62nd and Broadway just before 8 a.m.

Adams County Sheriff's deputies investigated a shooting that stemmed from a possible road rage incident. CBS

When deputies arrived, they said they found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower leg. The man was working as a construction worker in the area when he was shot.

Deputies said they applied a tourniquet to his leg before he was rushed to the hospital.

Investigators said the victim took pictures of the license plate of the vehicle that the suspect was seen driving away from the scene. Deputies were able to locate that vehicle using the Flock camera system and take a person of interest into custody.

What happened leading up to the shooting is being investigated, but investigators believe it stemmed from a disagreement about speed in the area.

Adams County Sheriff's deputies investigated a shooting at 62nd and Broadway just before 8 a.m. Monday. CBS

"A conversation, an altercation about speed in the area. An altercation ensued because of that interaction. The suspect inside the car got out and had an altercation with the victim. A gun was produced and the victim was shot," said Adams County Sheriff's spokesperson Nicole Narverud.

The person of interest was taken into custody and was being questioned by Adams County Sheriff's deputies on Monday morning. The person of interest has not been identified except as an adult male.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area during the investigation.