New poll of Coloradans finds increasing concerns about money, housing and healthcare

Coloradans are increasingly concerned about their ability to stay in the state as they make trade-offs and express frustrations with government.

The 2026 Colorado Health Foundation Pulse Poll, an annual assessment of the state of mind in the state is out. It doesn't show a lot of happiness. 85% of those polled say the cost of living is a serious or extreme problem. A similar percentage believe housing affordability is a serious problem. Nearly as many, 82%, say the cost of healthcare is a serious problem.

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The Pulse poll, which was conducted in March and April by telephone with 2240 adults, has what the poll authors call "a ±3.2% at the 95% confidence level."

"We have three quarters of Coloradans expressing worry that they may not be able to afford to live in Colorado in the future," said Lori Weigel, principal of polling firm New Bridge Strategy, a co-conductor of the poll.

People are making choices and spending less in some areas. Some are doing things like skipping meals.

"One of the highest proportions that we've seen over these years as we've tracked it is skipping meals, going without food in order to be able to afford other things," said Weigel.

Nearly three-quarters are spending less on recreation and entertainment. 55% say they have cut back on donating to nonprofits and charitable organizations. More than a third have said they have postponed medical and dental care. Three in five Coloradans have experienced a serious financial challenge in the last year. That percentage has seen an 8 point increase from one year ago.

"I don't have the money to have the downtime," said Bertha Wooten about a needed knee operation. She was outside a clinic at Denver Health, where she was thankful she was able to get care with Medicaid.

Louis Morales and ex-wife Geri Sisneros sat together outside the clinic after a visit trying to figure out a new reality. Louis had a stroke earlier this year and she's been helping him, even while dealing with a non-malignant brain tumor that's affecting her health.

"I'm used to getting up early in the morning, go to work and live my life but now I've got to put everything on halt," said Louis Morales.

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He has been told that going back to his construction job is not possible.

"Am I going to have enough money to take care of us you know?" he wonders.

Joe Padilla has moved to Colorado to help care for his brother who has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and needs a lung transplant. The brother has only 28% of his lung capacity. They won't seek the transplant.

"We can't afford that. We can't afford to do that. So we're going to go to supposedly a lung reduction. Because it costs money," said Padilla.

He believes the nation needs a better healthcare system.

"That's the problem," said Padilla. "We don't have politicians that support that."

Angst with the government is part of the reality, says Weigel.

"Nearly three-quarters say they are dissatisfied with how government leaders are responding to economic concerns," Weigel said.