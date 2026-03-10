Colorado families open up about financial struggles in CBS News documentary

When it seems everything is getting more expensive, many Coloradans are struggling to keep up.

CBS News Colorado's new documentary, "Making Ends Meet," follows hard-working Colorado families facing financial hurdles that defy easy solutions — from skyrocketing health care costs and housing prices to the growing trend of adult children moving back home.

The Scott Williams family of Green Mountain has two kids in college and lives in a multigenerational household. Like many families, they are feeling the squeeze of rising health care costs.

"Between my husband and I, to cover the kids, we're paying $1,700 a month to keep them covered, and they are high-deductible plans. Meaning we're still out of pocket, it's still $10,000 out of pocket for a lot of things," said Scott Williams.

More than 8 in 10 Americans say it is harder today to buy a home than it was for earlier generations, according to a CBS News poll conducted last month. In Colorado, the number of multigenerational households is up 40% since 2010, according to the U.S. Census.

Kerry Parker moved back in with her mother as part of her goal to finally finish college. She grew tired of working multiple jobs while watching rent rise and of constantly stretching her dollars to cover insurance, food, car payments and more.

"I didn't have to struggle and figure out how many hours I have to work to pay this bill. Am I gonna make this, or am I actually gonna get to eat that day?" said Parker.

Collin Ferraro and his partner live in Arvada with a roommate and dream of buying their own home someday. Ferraro says he is stunned by how quickly opportunity has shifted from his parents' generation to his.

"Older generations did not have that same barrier to entry, and because the barrier of entry has been raised so drastically and so quickly, it can be a little startling, and it can be hard to comprehend, but it's real. It's happening. It's difficult," said Ferraro.

"Making Ends Meet" airs Friday at 6:30 p.m. on CBS News Colorado broadcast and stream. At 7 p.m. on the stream, a panel of experts in housing, health care, education and workforce issues will discuss ways to lift the burden of rising costs for Colorado families.