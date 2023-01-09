Polis, asked to not bus migrants to Chicago and New York City, says he's just trying to help people get to their desired destinations

New York and Chicago mayors asking Polis to quit busing migrants to their cities

President Biden is headed to El Paso on Sunday. The border city has been at the center of conversations about migrants in the U.S.

Now the mayors of Chicago and New York City are asking Colorado to stop sending migrants their way.

CBS News Colorado spoke with a migrant who identified himself as Enjevor, who arrived to Chicago Friday morning from Denver.

He says the mayors of New York City and Chicago are right; shelters are full.

It's also been hard for him to also find a place to sleep.

But, he is grateful he was able to get to Chicago thanks to the governor's help.

"Chicago was the goal and now we're here, thank God," said Enjevor.

Though he hopes to create a life for himself in Chicago, right now it's not looking too promising.

"Police is showing support so we are staying at the police station here in Chicago," said Enjevor.

But he's on standby, waiting for a space to open up at a shelter.

In a letter to Gov. Jared Polis on Saturday, both Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and New York City Mayor Eric Adams urged Colorado to stop bussing migrants to their cities.

"You are sending migrants and families to New York City and Chicago that do not have any ties, family members or community networks to welcome them, and at a time where both cities are at maximum capacity in shelter space and available services," said Lightfoot and Adams.

That proves to be true for Enjevor, who doesn't have family in Chicago and can't find a place to stay.

Polis responded in a statement, saying Colorado is simply trying to help people get to their desired destinations.

"People fleeing violence and oppression in search of a better life for themselves and their families deserve our respect not political games and we are grateful we have been able to assist migrants to reach their final destination," he said. "We refuse to keep people against their will if they desire to travel elsewhere. While the federal government and Congress, unfortunately, have failed the American people on immigration reform and border security, Colorado continues to assure culturally competent and humane support to help assist migrants escaping oppression."

In the letter, the mayors say they understand accommodating the flood of asylum seekers, but sending them to other cities that are already crowded is not the solution. Read the full letter here.

The governor had a conversation with both mayors on Saturday and said there are no more buses scheduled for migrants from Denver to Chicago right now.

The final bus to New York City is scheduled for Sunday.