Thornton police ask for help identifying arson suspect in fires near Colorado businesses

Thornton police ask for help identifying arson suspect in business fires

Thornton police ask for help identifying arson suspect in business fires

Thornton police ask for help identifying arson suspect in business fires

Police in Thornton are asking for help identifying an arson suspect wanted in connection with two separate fires near businesses last week. Both fires were set about 6 p.m. on June 3.

Police in Thornton are asking for help identifying an arson suspect wanted in connection with two separate fires near businesses on June 3. Thornton Police

Fire crews with the Thornton Fire Department responded to the fires behind the businesses of 3901 E. 112th Avenue.

Investigators said after reviewing the surveillance video, they believe both fires were intentionally set by a male suspect.

Businesses told investigators that the man frequently walks in the area.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the fires is asked to call the Thornton Police Department tipline at 720.977.5069.