Police searching for suspect & vehicle in deadly hit & run on Colorado Boulevard

Denver Police need more information about a driver and vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash on June 18. It happened just after midnight at the intersection of Colorado Boulevard and Colfax Avenue.

DPD released the following surveillance image of the suspect vehicle.

Investigators say the driver was heading north when they hit a pedestrian who was crossing at Colorado Boulevard. They believe the suspect vehicle might have moderate to major damage on the front.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867. 

