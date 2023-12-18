Police in Colorado shoot woman who aimed apparent fake gun at driver, refused to comply with Boulder officers' demands

Police in Boulder on Sunday shot and killed a woman who aimed an apparently fake gun at a driver. It happened in the late afternoon on the 3100 block of Broadway, close to the North Boulder Rec Center.

Boulder Police Deputy Chief Ron Gosage said on Monday that the woman was carrying a replica Beretta pistol. They said the driver who the woman aimed the apparent fake gun at called 911 right away. A few minutes later police arrived and spotted the women who was walking away.

The woman allegedly refused to comply with police officers' orders and walked away into a neighborhood.

For 15 minutes police tried to get her to drop the gun and halt but she didn't. They also fired at her with non-lethal items but those didn't work. Eventually fatal shot or shots were fired by an officer or officers.

The woman hasn't been identified.

No officers were hurt.

"The use of deadly force is something no officer wants to do. The taking of a life is the most serious action an officer can take," said Gosage. "The incident is a tragedy and our thoughts are with the friends and family of the woman who died."

Gosage said detectives are looking into a case of trespassing at the rec center earlier that afternoon that appeared to be a violation by the same woman. She allegedly went into a bathroom at the facility and refused to leave.