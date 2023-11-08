Police in Colorado search for man wanted in shooting on "The Hill" in Boulder
Police in Boulder are searching for a man who shot at a group of strangers at a home on The Hill on the weekend before Halloween. People who live at a home in the 900 block of Pennsylvania were hosting a gathering when a group of strangers tried to join.
That group began arguing with the people inside the home which led to a fight on the front porch. One man in the group of strangers pushed inside the home and fired a shot that narrowly missed a man.
Three men and one woman were in that group of strangers.
Detectives are asking for help identifying the people seen in the video:
· man wearing red pants with a white stripe down the side
· man seen wearing a yellow tuxedo-like costume
· man with the white backpack
· woman with long hair
Those suspects were last seen leaving the area in a dark blue or grey Saturn sedan.
Anyone with any information about the suspects is asked to contact Boulder Police Detective Byars at ByarsS@bouldercolorado.gov or 303-441-1970 reference case 23-1028.
