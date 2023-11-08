Police in Colorado search for man wanted in shooting on "The Hill" in Boulder

Boulder police search for man wanted in shooting at home on "The Hill"

Police in Boulder are searching for a man who shot at a group of strangers at a home on The Hill on the weekend before Halloween. People who live at a home in the 900 block of Pennsylvania were hosting a gathering when a group of strangers tried to join.

Boulder police are searching for a man who shot at a group of strangers on Oct. 28. Boulder Police

That group began arguing with the people inside the home which led to a fight on the front porch. One man in the group of strangers pushed inside the home and fired a shot that narrowly missed a man.

Three men and one woman were in that group of strangers.

Detectives are asking for help identifying the people seen in the video:

· man wearing red pants with a white stripe down the side

· man seen wearing a yellow tuxedo-like costume

· man with the white backpack

· woman with long hair

Those suspects were last seen leaving the area in a dark blue or grey Saturn sedan.

Anyone with any information about the suspects is asked to contact Boulder Police Detective Byars at ByarsS@bouldercolorado.gov or 303-441-1970 reference case 23-1028.