Police in Colorado search for man wanted in shooting on "The Hill" in Boulder

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Police in Boulder are searching for a man who shot at a group of strangers at a home on The Hill on the weekend before Halloween. People who live at a home in the 900 block of Pennsylvania were hosting a gathering when a group of strangers tried to join. 

Boulder police are searching for a man who shot at a group of strangers on Oct. 28.

That group began arguing with the people inside the home which led to a fight on the front porch. One man in the group of strangers pushed inside the home and fired a shot that narrowly missed a man. 

Three men and one woman were in that group of strangers.

Detectives are asking for help identifying the people seen in the video:

· man wearing red pants with a white stripe down the side

· man seen wearing a yellow tuxedo-like costume

· man with the white backpack 

· woman with long hair

Those suspects were last seen leaving the area in a dark blue or grey Saturn sedan.

Anyone with any information about the suspects is asked to contact Boulder Police Detective Byars at ByarsS@bouldercolorado.gov or 303-441-1970 reference case 23-1028.

First published on November 8, 2023 / 12:47 PM MST

