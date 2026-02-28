Police say suspect rammed ICE vehicles in Denver metro area after agents tried to detain him

A man has been accused of a hit-and-run in the Denver metro area involving two U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement vehicles.

Around 9:58 a.m., Lakewood police were called to the 200 block of S. Ingalls Street. ICE agents reported that they were attempting to detain a suspect when that person rammed two of their vehicles with his car, injuring one of the agents. That suspect then left his car and entered a nearby apartment, according to a Lakewood PD spokesman.

CBS

A crowd of people began gathering near the scene. According to LPD, officers set up a perimeter around the area due to concerns for community safety, but said the officers didn't engage with the suspect or the ICE operation. After federal agents obtained a warrant and additional agents arrived at the scene, the department said a police presence was no longer necessary. They stated that the officers left as federal agents began to search the apartment building for the suspect.

However, officers returned to the area sometime later after reports of altercations and injuries, per LPD's John Romero, in order to protect fire department medics who were called to the scene. The people injured refused treatment, and the fire department left.

The LPD asserted that its officers did not interact with the suspect and were only at that location to ensure public safety. They added that several officers helped community members who asked them to escort their family members out of the apartment building.

CBS

Authorities have not yet released information on the suspect or whether he has been taken into custody. Footage of the scene appears to show a person being led away in handcuffs.

Lakewood officers were seen in the video taking down police tape shortly after that person was taken into custody.

CBS Colorado has reached out to ICE for comment, but as of the time of this story's publishing, has not heard back.