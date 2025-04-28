Police officer, teen suspect shot during exchange of gunfire in southern Colorado

Police officer, teen suspect shot during exchange of gunfire in Pueblo

Police officer, teen suspect shot during exchange of gunfire in Pueblo

Police officer, teen suspect shot during exchange of gunfire in Pueblo

A Pueblo police officer and a teenage suspect were shot during an exchange of gunfire during a chase in southern Colorado overnight. The shooting happened just after midnight Monday while officers were called to reports of a shooting and assault, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

When police arrived, officers were alerted that the suspect vehicle had been spotted about three-and-a-half miles away.

"Officers were dispatched to that location, where a passenger from the original report exited the vehicle and carjacked another vehicle at gunpoint," the police department told CBS Colorado sister station KKTV.

When police tried to stop the stolen vehicle, officers said the suspect, later identified as a 16-year-old male, began shooting, striking one of the officers. That's when police said the suspect sped away, with officers giving chase. Officers stopped the pursuit by performing a tactical maneuver to cause the suspect to crash, according to Pueblo police.

The suspect was found with a gunshot wound and taken to the hospital. It's unclear if police are searching for any additional suspects.