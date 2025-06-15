Watch CBS News
Police in Northern Colorado say more than 100 people responded to ads for sex with minors

Investigators with the Larimer County Sheriff's Office recently posed on local websites and online forums as underaged minors selling sexual acts. It was part of a 'sting' operation. The agency received interest from more than 100 responders.

Three men who showed up to meet the child for sex were arrested, including one who traveled from Grand Junction. 

The other two men were Larimer County residents. 

All three were booked on the same four felony charges: Soliciting a Child Prostitute, Internet Luring of a Child, Cybercrime - Soliciting to Arrange a Minor Prostitute, and Attempted Sexual Assault on a Child. 

larimer-child-sex-sting-for-web.png
Forty-two-year-old Philip Christensen of Wellington (left), 34-year-old Vatsal Gupta of Windsor (center), and 24-year-old Jose Urritia of Grand Junction were arrested early last week after attempting to meet a minor for sex in Larimer County. The sheriff's office received responses from more than 100 people during its 'sting' operation. Larimer County Sheriff's Office

"Trying to buy sex from a prostituted child is inexcusable," Larimer County Sheriff John Feyen stated in a press release announcing the arrests. "These operations shine a light on the depravity that exists – even in safe communities like ours. Our investigators will continue working to stop predators from harming our children."

The sting operation was conducted early last week. 

