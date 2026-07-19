Police searching for suspect after shooting at gas station in Denver metro area

Police are looking for the person responsible for a shooting at a gas station in the Denver metro area on Sunday afternoon.

The Commerce City Police Department said the shooting took place at the gas pumps of a 7-Eleven located at Highway 2 and 72nd Avenue.

Commerce City Police Department

They say the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and is in critical condition.

The CCPD says they have identified a suspect and are currently searching for them. They have not released information on what led up to the shooting, but assured that they don't believe there is a threat to the general public.