Police investigating fatal shooting, crash in northern Denver metro area

One person has died after a shooting and crash outside of a home in the northern Denver metro area early Sunday morning.

A caller contacted the Thornton Police Department just after 3 a.m. to report that someone was trying to break into their vehicle. The department said they could hear shots fired on the call just after that.

CBS

When police arrived at the scene in the 9700 block of Ogden Court, they discovered a crashed truck and a 34-year-old man nearby suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators determined the man was spotted breaking into vehicles. They say he tried to leave in a truck following the shooting and crashed into multiple parked vehicles. The officers attempted lifesaving measures on the man, who was later taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Authorities are withholding his identity pending identification by the Adams County Coroner's Office and notification of his next of kin.

CBS

Officers took the 23-year-old shooting suspect into custody at the scene. TPD said they arrested the man, who was later released pending charges.

Investigators do not believe the men knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing, and TPD asked anyone with information related to the shooting to contact them at (720) 977-5069.