Police investigating fatal shooting at apartment complex northeast of Denver

An 18-year-old is facing charges after a shooting at an apartment complex northeast of Denver left one person dead.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, the Brighton Police Department said they were called to an apartment building in the 3100 block of Eagle Boulevard.

CBS

Responding officers discovered a 33-year-old man at the scene suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and began lifesaving measures. First responders took the man to the hospital, where he later died.

Officers arrested the suspect, 18-year-old Jeness Torres, and booked him into the Adams County Detention Center. He is facing multiple charges, including second-degree murder, in connection with the shooting.

Investigators did not release information on what led up to the incident. However, the BPD says the shooting was an isolated incident, and there's no ongoing threat to the community.

Brighton Police Department

They encouraged anyone with information on the shooting to contact the department's tip line at (303) 655-8740.