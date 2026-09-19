Police investigating fatal crash west of Denver involving pickup truck and semi

Police are investigating a crash west of Denver involving a pickup truck and a semi-truck that left one person dead.

The Wheat Ridge Police Department says the crash took place Friday around 6:55 p.m. near W. 44th Avenue and Eldridge Street. Investigators believe the pickup truck swerved into the opposite lane of traffic, causing the collision.

Wheat Ridge Police Department

The semi driver was uninjured. Police say the driver of the pickup was taken to an area hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.

Wheat Ridge police found open containers inside the pickup truck and believe DUI may have been a factor.

Authorities closed part of the area to traffic while investigators worked the scene. It was reopened around midnight.