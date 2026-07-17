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Police investigate crash which seriously injured e-motorcycle rider in Denver metro area

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
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Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

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Police are investigating a crash that left one person hospitalized in the Denver metro area after a young rider was thrown from an e-motorcycle.

On Thursday night, Commerce City officers say a juvenile riding an e-motorcycle ran a stop sign at E. 119th Avenue and Jasper Street. The police department says the rider was struck by a vehicle and thrown from the bike. They suffered multiple serious injuries, but are expected to survive.

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Commerce City Police Department

Police issued a warning to parents that these types of e-motorcycles are not allowed on city streets or sidewalks.

"Parents, this one's on you. Please think twice before allowing your child to venture out on one of these machines where you know they shouldn't be riding. We will absolutely cite you for that kind of negligence," the CCPD said. "This was very bad, but it could have been even worse. We wish this young man a speedy recovery."

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